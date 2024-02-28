Delete all DNS records

When you connect your domain to Cloudflare, the DNS records quick scan may automatically add several records to your zone.

If you realize most of them are not applicable and want to delete all DNS records, follow the steps below. This method assumes you are familiar with API calls fundamentals.

Make sure you have an API token that allows you to edit DNS for your zone. Get your zone ID . Run the following script, replacing <ZONE_ID> and <API_TOKEN> with the values you got from the previous steps.

This script uses jq External link icon Open external link to format JSON outputs for readability. Refer to Make API calls for details.