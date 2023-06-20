Migrate a zone with DNSSEC enabled

Follow this tutorial to migrate an existing DNS zone to Cloudflare without having to disable DNSSEC. This procedure involves cross-importing the zone signing keys (ZSKs) External link icon Open external link from one provider to the other. To learn more about this, consider this article about multi-signer DNSSEC or refer to RFC 8901 External link icon Open external link .

This is an advanced procedure and assume some familiarity with DNS concepts, API operations, and basic setup steps. Assumed knowledge that is not detailed in this tutorial can be referenced through the linked content in each of the steps.

The provider you are migrating from must allow you to add DNSKEY records on the zone apex and use these records in responses to DNS queries.

​​ 1. Set up Cloudflare

curl --request PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /dnssec \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{"status": "active"}'

Enable multi-signer DNSSEC using the following request. This step can only be achieved via the API .

$ curl --request PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /dnssec \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{"dnssec_multi_signer": true}'

Add the ZSK External link icon Open external link of your previous provider to Cloudflare by creating a DNSKEY record on your zone.

You can do this on the dashboard or through the Create DNS Record endpoint, as in the following example.

$ curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /dns_records \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "type": "DNSKEY", "name": "<ZONE_NAME>", "data": { "flags": 256, "protocol": 3, "algorithm": 13, "public_key": "<PUBLIC_KEY>" }, "ttl":3600 }'

Get Cloudfare’s ZSK using either the API or a query from one of the assigned Cloudflare nameservers.

API example:

$ curl --request https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /dnssec/zsk \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>'

Command line query example:

$ dig < ZONE_NAME > dnskey @ < CLOUDFLARE_NAMESERVER > +noall +answer | grep 256

Add Cloudflare’s ZSK that you fetched in the last step to your previous provider.

You can check if both providers are responding with both ZSKs by running one dig command for each, as in the following example. You can also use Dig Web Interface External link icon Open external link . $ dig < ZONE_NAME > dnskey @ < PREVIOUS_PROVIDER_NAMESERVER > +noall +answer $ dig < ZONE_NAME > dnskey @ < CLOUDFLARE_NAMESERVER > +noall +answer Both queries should return both ZSKs (identified with tag 256 ). Example $ dig multisigner.info dnskey @dns1.p01.nsone.net. +noall +answer multisigner.info. 3600 IN DNSKEY 257 3 13 t+4D<bla_bla_bla>JBmA== multisigner.info. 3600 IN DNSKEY 256 3 13 pxEU<bla_bla_bla>0xOg== multisigner.info. 3600 IN DNSKEY 256 3 13 oJM<bla_bla_bla>XhSA== $ dig multisigner.info dnskey @ashley.ns.cloudflare.com +noall +answer multisigner.info. 3600 IN DNSKEY 257 3 13 mdss<bla_bla_bla>eKGQ== multisigner.info. 3600 IN DNSKEY 256 3 13 oJM<bla_bla_bla>XhSA== multisigner.info. 3600 IN DNSKEY 256 3 13 pxEU<bla_bla_bla>0xOg==

​​ 3. Set up registrar

Add Cloudflare DS record to your registrar. You can see your Cloudflare DS record on the dashboard External link icon Open external link by going to DNS > Settings > DS Record. Add Cloudflare assigned nameservers to your registrar. You can see your Cloudflare nameservers by going to DNS > Records.

At this point your zone is in a multi-signer DNSSEC setup.

​​ 4. Remove previous provider

Remove your previous provider’s DS record from your registrar. Remove your previous provider’s nameservers from your registrar. After waiting at least one and a half times the TTL External link icon Open external link of your previous provider DS record, you can remove the DNSKEY record (containing your previous provider ZSK) that you added to your Cloudflare zone in step 2 .