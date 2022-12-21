Record attributes

Use DNS record comments and tags to categorize and clarify the purpose of DNS records within Cloudflare.

Comments provide a unique descriptions for specific records, whereas tags group similar records into categories.

These attributes are particularly useful when:

Multiple teams are managing DNS records within the same zone.

Your zone contains a large number of DNS records.

You want to filter your DNS records based on matching attributes (for example, when they are managed by the same team or used for the same application).

The information in record attributes will not impact DNS record resolution or propagation timing and is only meant for your reference.

Comments and tags are only supported for full and partial zones.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Character limit 50 250 250 250 Comments per record 1 1 1 1

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability No Yes Yes Yes Name character limit

(everything before the colon) N/A 32 32 32 Value character limit

(everything after the colon) N/A 100 100 100 Tags per record N/A 20 20 20

​​ Add or edit record attributes

Create or edit record attributes just like any other aspect of DNS records, whether through the dashboard or API.

You can also add or edit attributes by exporting and re-importing your records.

Comments are treated as graphic Unicode characters External link icon Open external link , meaning that they are case sensitive and do not have any character limitations. However, comments do not support newline (

) or carriage return ( \r ) characters.