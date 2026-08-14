Record attributes

Overview Availability Record comments Record tags Add or edit record attributes Reference Comments Tags

Use DNS record comments and tags to categorize and clarify the purpose of DNS records within Cloudflare.

Comments provide a unique descriptions for specific records, whereas tags group similar records into categories.

These attributes are particularly useful when:

Multiple teams are managing DNS records within the same zone.

Your zone contains a large number of DNS records.

You want to filter your DNS records based on matching attributes (for example, when they are managed by the same team or used for the same application).

Note The information in record attributes will not impact DNS record resolution or propagation timing and is only meant for your private reference. This information is only visible to members of your Cloudflare account and is not visible publicly.

Availability

Comments and tags are only supported for primary zones (full setup) and partial zones (CNAME setup).

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Character limit 100 500 500 500 Comments per record 1 1 1 1

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability No Yes Yes Yes Name character limit (everything before the colon) N/A 32 32 32 Value character limit (everything after the colon) N/A 100 100 100 Tags per record N/A 20 20 20

Add or edit record attributes

Create or edit record attributes just like any other aspect of DNS records, whether through the dashboard or API.

You can also add or edit attributes by exporting and re-importing your records, or using the Batch record changes API.

When exporting and importing, special tags starting by cf- allow you to control specific Cloudflare configurations. On export, these tags are automatically added to reflect the current configuration for each record on your zone. Refer to reserved cf- tags for details.

Reference

Comments are treated as graphic Unicode characters ↗, meaning that they are case-sensitive and do not have any character limitations. However, comments do not support newline (

) or carriage return ( \r ) characters.