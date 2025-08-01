DNSSEC keys

With Foundation DNS, you can request that the ZSK/KSK pair that is used for DNSSEC is unique to your Cloudflare account. To opt in to this feature, contact your account team.

All zones within your Cloudflare account - regardless of using standard or advanced nameservers - will use the dedicated Zone Signing Key (ZSK) and Key Signing Key (KSK) for DNSSEC. These keys are set at the account level.

Further reading

For more background information, refer to How DNSSEC works ↗.

For details about DNSSEC settings at Cloudflare, refer to the DNSSEC documentation.