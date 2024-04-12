Cloudflare Docs
DNS
DNS
  Foundation DNS

Foundation DNS

Foundation DNS is the Cloudflare DNS offering for enterprise customers.

With Foundation DNS, you get access to increased reliability, security, and insights. Features include the following:

  • Advanced nameservers that provide:
    • Strategically distributed IPs to enhance resiliency
    • Reduced exposure to incidents or software regression
    • More consistent nameserver assignment
  • DNSSEC keys unique to your account
  • GraphQL DNS analytics

​​ Availability

Foundation DNS is only available to Enterprise plans.

Advanced nameservers are an opt-in configuration. Refer to set up advanced nameservers.