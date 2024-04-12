Foundation DNS

Foundation DNS is the Cloudflare DNS offering for enterprise customers.

With Foundation DNS, you get access to increased reliability, security, and insights. Features include the following:

Advanced nameservers that provide: Strategically distributed IPs to enhance resiliency Reduced exposure to incidents or software regression More consistent nameserver assignment

that provide: DNSSEC keys unique to your account

GraphQL DNS analytics

Foundation DNS is only available to Enterprise plans.

Advanced nameservers are an opt-in configuration. Refer to set up advanced nameservers.