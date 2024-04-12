Foundation DNS
Foundation DNS is the Cloudflare DNS offering for enterprise customers.
With Foundation DNS, you get access to increased reliability, security, and insights. Features include the following:
- Advanced nameservers that provide:
- Strategically distributed IPs to enhance resiliency
- Reduced exposure to incidents or software regression
- More consistent nameserver assignment
- DNSSEC keys unique to your account
- GraphQL DNS analytics
Availability
Foundation DNS is only available to Enterprise plans.
Advanced nameservers are an opt-in configuration. Refer to set up advanced nameservers.