Subdomain setup
When you use a subdomain setup, you can manage the Cloudflare settings for one or more subdomains separately from those associated with your root domain.
You might use this when you want to share access to a specific subdomain’s settings with different teams, but have stricter controls on your root domain. For example, this setup could allow your documentation team to manage the Cloudflare settings for
docs.example.com, while preventing them from adjusting any settings on
example.com.
Subdomain setups are also useful when different subdomains require entirely different settings. For example, you may have different requirements for
docs.example.com,
blog.example.com, and
community.example.com (as well as different teams that need to manage the settings independently).
How to
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Notes
If the parent domain’s SSL/TLS certificate explicitly lists the child subdomain and is created after the child subdomain’s SSL/TLS certificate, the parent domain’s certificate will take precedence over the child domain’s certificate.
For example, if
example.com created an advanced certificate that directly listed
docs.example.com, visitors to
docs.example.com might see the SSL/TLS certificate for
example.com.