Cloudflare Docs
DNS
Cloudflare Docs
DNS
GitHub icon
Visit DNS on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. DNS
  3. ...
  4. Troubleshooting
  5. Verify a domain with CNAME

Cannot verify a domain with CNAME

When configuring services from external providers - such as email services, for example - it is possible that they require you to verify your domain by placing a CNAME record at your zone.

Consider the following sections if this is not working correctly for you.

​​ Causes

You may find issues if you have one of the following:

  • The CNAME record you created for domain verification is set to Proxied.
  • The CNAME record is correctly set to DNS only (not proxied), but your zone has Flatten all CNAMEs option enabled.

​​ Solution

Make sure that:

  • You have filled in the CNAME record fields correctly.
  • The proxy status is set to DNS only.
  • Under DNS > Settings, CNAME Flattening is set to Flatten CNAME at apex.