Cannot verify a domain with CNAME
When configuring services from external providers - such as email services, for example - it is possible that they require you to verify your domain by placing a
CNAME record at your zone.
Consider the following sections if this is not working correctly for you.
Causes
You may find issues if you have one of the following:
- The
CNAMErecord you created for domain verification is set to Proxied.
- The
CNAMErecord is correctly set to DNS only (not proxied), but your zone has Flatten all CNAMEs option enabled.
Solution
Make sure that:
- You have filled in the
CNAMErecord fields correctly.
- The proxy status is set to DNS only.
- Under DNS > Settings, CNAME Flattening is set to Flatten CNAME at apex.