Cannot verify a domain with CNAME

When configuring services from external providers - such as email services, for example - it is possible that they require you to verify your domain by placing a CNAME record at your zone.

Consider the following sections if this is not working correctly for you.

You may find issues if you have one of the following:

The CNAME record you created for domain verification is set to Proxied .

record you created for domain verification is set to . The CNAME record is correctly set to DNS only (not proxied), but your zone has Flatten all CNAMEs option enabled.

Make sure that: