Set up advanced nameservers

Advanced nameservers included with Foundation DNS are an opt-in configuration.

Having advanced namservers configured is a requirement for you to have access to the new GraphQL DNS analytics.

​​ Enable on a zone

To enable advanced nameservers on an existing or new zone:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to DNS > Records.
  3. In the Cloudflare nameservers card, enable Advanced nameservers.
  4. After you refresh the page, the card will display the values for your advanced nameservers NS records.
  5. This step depends on whether you are using Cloudflare Registrar: