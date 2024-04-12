Set up advanced nameservers
Advanced nameservers included with Foundation DNS are an opt-in configuration.
Having advanced namservers configured is a requirement for you to have access to the new GraphQL DNS analytics.
Enable on a zone
To enable advanced nameservers on an existing or new zone:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to DNS > Records.
- In the Cloudflare nameservers card, enable Advanced nameservers.
- After you refresh the page, the card will display the values for your advanced nameservers
NSrecords.
- This step depends on whether you are using Cloudflare Registrar:
- If you are using Cloudflare Registrar, contact Cloudflare Support to have your nameservers updated.
- If you are using a different registrar or if your zone is delegated to a parent zone, manually update your nameservers.