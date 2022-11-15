Set up a child domain

When using a subdomain setup, the steps to create a child domain depend on the parent domain’s setup and whether the child domain already exists.

flowchart TD accTitle: DNS resolution flow with CNAME target in same partial zone A[ example.com ] --> B[ docs.example.com ] A[ example.com ] --> C[ blog.example.com ] subgraph Parent domain A end subgraph Child domain B C end

​​ Available setups

Parent zone Child zone Available Full or Secondary Full Yes Full or Secondary Secondary Yes Full or Secondary Partial No Partial Full Yes Partial Secondary Yes Partial Partial Yes

​​ Parent domain on full setup

If the parent domain is using a full setup, your child domain setup depends on whether the child domain already exists.

​​ Subdomain does not exist in the parent domain

If you have not yet created a DNS record covering your child domain in the parent domain:

Add the child domain to the parent domain’s Cloudflare account or another account. Get the nameserver names for the child domain. These will not be the same nameservers as the parent domain. Within the DNS settings of the parent zone, add two NS records in the parent zone for the subdomain you want to delegate. For example, if you delegated www.example.com , you might add the following records to example.com : Type Name Content NS www john.ns.cloudflare.com NS www melinda.ns.cloudflare.com After a few minutes, the child domain will be active. Create the various DNS records needed for your child domain. (Optional) Enable DNSSEC on the child domain.

​​ Subdomain already exists in the parent domain

If you have already created a DNS record covering your child domain in the parent domain:

​​ Parent domain on partial setup

If the parent domain is using a partial setup, your child domain setup depends on whether the child domain already exists.

​​ Subdomain does not exist in the parent domain

If you have not yet created a DNS record covering your child domain in the parent domain:

​​ Subdomain already exists in the parent domain

If you have already created a DNS record covering your child domain in the parent domain: