Custom nameservers

With custom (or vanity) nameservers, a domain can use Cloudflare DNS without using Cloudflare-branded nameservers. For instance, you can configure ns1.example.com and ns2.example.com as nameservers for example.com .

To use custom nameservers, a zone must be using Cloudflare as Primary (Full setup) or Secondary DNS provider.

​​ Configuration scope

: With zone-level custom nameservers, each custom nameserver name must be a subdomain of the zone where the custom nameservers are configured. These custom nameservers can only be used within the respective zone. Account level : With account-level custom nameservers, you can use the same custom nameservers for different zones in the account. The domain or domains that provide the nameservers names do not have to exist as zones in Cloudflare.

: With account-level custom nameservers, you can use the same custom nameservers for different zones in the account. The domain or domains that provide the nameservers names do not have to exist as zones in Cloudflare. Tenant level : With tenant-level custom nameservers, you can use the same custom nameservers for different zones and across different accounts, as long as the accounts are part of the tenant . The domain or domains that provide the nameservers names do not have to exist as zones in Cloudflare.

Zone custom nameservers are available for zones on Business or Enterprise plans. Via API or on the dashboard.

Account custom nameservers are available for customers on Business (after contacting Cloudflare Support) or Enterprise plans. Once configured, account custom nameservers can be used by all zones in the account, regardless of the zone plan. Via API only.

) or Enterprise plans. Once configured, account custom nameservers can be used by all zones in the account, regardless of the zone plan. Via API only. Tenant custom nameservers, if created by the tenant owner, will be available to all zones belonging to any account that is part of the tenant. Via API only.