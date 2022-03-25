Cloudflare Docs
Use dynamic IP addresses

Some hosting providers dynamically update their customer’s IP addresses. These customers must then update the new origin server IPs in their Cloudflare DNS.

Cloudflare API

Create a script to monitor IP address changes and then have that script push changes to the Cloudflare API.

ddclient

ddclient is a third-party Perl client used to update dynamic DNS entries for accounts on various DNS providers.

DNS-O-Matic

DNS-O-Matic is a third-party tool that announces dynamic IP changes to multiple services.

Configuration of DNS-O-Matic requires the following information:

  • Email: <CLOUDFLARE ACCOUNT EMAIL ADDRESS> (associated account must have sufficient privileges to manage DNS)
  • API Token: <CLOUDFLARE GLOBAL API KEY> (for details refer to API Keys )
  • Domain: <example.com>
  • Hostname: dynamic