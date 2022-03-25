Use dynamic IP addresses

Some hosting providers dynamically update their customer’s IP addresses. These customers must then update the new origin server IPs in their Cloudflare DNS.

​​ Cloudflare API

Create a script to monitor IP address changes and then have that script push changes to the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link .

ddclient External link icon Open external link is a third-party Perl client used to update dynamic DNS entries for accounts on various DNS providers.

DNS-O-Matic External link icon Open external link is a third-party tool that announces dynamic IP changes to multiple services.

Configuration of DNS-O-Matic requires the following information: