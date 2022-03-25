Use dynamic IP addresses
Some hosting providers dynamically update their customer’s IP addresses. These customers must then update the new origin server IPs in their Cloudflare DNS.
Cloudflare API
Create a script to monitor IP address changes and then have that script push changes to the Cloudflare API.
ddclient
ddclient is a third-party Perl client used to update dynamic DNS entries for accounts on various DNS providers.
DNS-O-Matic
DNS-O-Matic is a third-party tool that announces dynamic IP changes to multiple services.
Configuration of DNS-O-Matic requires the following information:
- Email:
<CLOUDFLARE ACCOUNT EMAIL ADDRESS>(associated account must have sufficient privileges to manage DNS)
- API Token:
<CLOUDFLARE GLOBAL API KEY>(for details refer to API Keys )
- Domain:
<example.com>
- Hostname: dynamic