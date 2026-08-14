Analytics and logs

Overview Analytics Availability and limits Dashboard GraphQL API Logs Response reasons

Consider the sections below to learn how to access analytics and logs for your DNS Firewall.

Analytics

DNS Firewall analytics allow you to evaluate data about DNS queries to your account.

Availability and limits

The historical data available covers 62 days and the maximum time interval you can get data for is also 62 days.

Dashboard

For a quick summary, view your DNS Firewall analytics on the dashboard. The DNS analytics dashboard contains four main panels. The filters and time frame that you specify at the top of the page apply to all of them.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall Analytics page.

Available dimensions

Query name

Query type (same as DNS record type)

Cluster

Cluster IP

Response code

Response reason (refer to descriptions below)

Response cached (cached or uncached)

Response stale (stale or fresh)

Data center

Source IP

Upstream nameserver IP

Protocol (UDP or TCP)

IP version (IPv4 or IPv6)

Panels

The filters and time frame that you specify at the top of the page apply to all of the available panels.

Query summary : the number of queries and their distribution over time. This information is segmented by each of the available dimensions. You can select the dimensions through the different tabs above the graph and quickly filter for or exclude a certain value from the results by hovering over it and selecting Filter or Exclude .

Query statistics : an overview of query metrics. Namely, Total queries , Cached queries , Uncached queries , and Stale cache queries . Processing time and response time Processing time refers to the total time taken to handle a query within DNS Firewall, meaning cached queries served directly from Cloudflare's servers. For uncached queries, the metric used is response time, which considers the time to get the answers from your upstream nameservers. The processing and response times are displayed in milliseconds. 90th percentile (p90) Aside from the average for both processing and response times, p90 values show you the maximum time that 90% of queries took to resolve. For example, if the p90 is 1 millisecond, it means 90% of the queries were resolved in 1 millisecond or less.

DNS queries by data center : a map indicating which Cloudflare data centers have handled DNS queries to your account. You can also find a list of the top ten results and quickly filter for or exclude a certain data center from the results by hovering over it and selecting Filter or Exclude .

Top query statistics: a breakdown of the top queries grouped by the available dimensions. You can expand each card to list more results and search for specific values.

GraphQL

Use the GraphQL API to access DNS Firewall analytics. Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for guidance on how to get started.

The DNS Firewall analytics has two schemas:

dnsFirewallAnalyticsAdaptive : Retrieve information about individual DNS Firewall queries.

: Retrieve information about individual DNS Firewall queries. dnsFirewallAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups : Get reports on aggregate information only.

API Legacy

You can also use the DNS Firewall API reports endpoint.

Logs

You can set up Logpush to deliver DNS Firewall logs to a storage service, SIEM, or log management provider.

Response reasons

When analyzing why Cloudflare DNS Firewall responded in one way or another to a specific query, consider the responseReason log field.

The following table provides a description for each of the values that might be returned as a response reason: