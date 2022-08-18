Cannot add DNS records with the same name

Occasionally, Cloudflare will not allow you to create new DNS records with the same value in the Name field.

This error can occur due to the special requirements of CNAME records.

You will encounter this error if you try to do one of the following:

Create a CNAME record with a Name matching the name of an existing A / AAAA or CNAME record.

Cloudflare prevents you from creating this combination of records because if a CNAME record is provided for a hostname DNS servers expect only that CNAME record to provide DNS information for that hostname.

Adding additional records would send conflicting information to DNS servers. For a technical explanation of the mechanism behind this, refer to RFC 1034.