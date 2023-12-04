Rollback subdomain setup
Refer to the following process to understand how you can rollback a subdomain setup and recreate the corresponding subdomain DNS records in an existing parent zone within Cloudflare.
Before you begin
- This guide assumes both your child domain (
blog.example.com) and its parent domain (
example.com) are in Cloudflare.
- In the child zone, review and export the DNS records.
Steps
- (Optional) In the parent zone, migrate over any settings - WAF custom rules, Rules, Workers, and more - that might be needed for the child domain.
- (Optional) If necessary, order an advanced SSL certificate that covers the child domain and any deeper subdomains.
- In the parent zone, go to DNS > Records.
- Delete one of the
NSrecords defined for the child domain.
- Edit the remaining
NSrecord to create the subdomain address record.
- Import the records you had obtained before you began.