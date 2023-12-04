Rollback subdomain setup

Refer to the following process to understand how you can rollback a subdomain setup and recreate the corresponding subdomain DNS records in an existing parent zone within Cloudflare.

​​ Before you begin

This guide assumes both your child domain ( blog.example.com ) and its parent domain ( example.com ) are in Cloudflare.

Important This process may incur in downtime, as it is not possible to add address records ( A / AAAA ) while still having corresponding NS records at the same name within the parent zone.