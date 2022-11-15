Enable DNSSEC for a subdomain setup

As opposed to the normal process for enabling DNSSEC, DNSSEC with a subdomain setup requires a few additional steps.

In order to use DNSSEC for a subdomain setup, DNSSEC must be enabled on the parent zone.

Ideally, you should also wait 12 to 24 hours after enabling DNSSEC on the parent zone to ensure DNS resolvers provide the same DNS query responses.