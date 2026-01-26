Additional records after import

You find several unexpected DNS records after adding your domain to Cloudflare.

Cause

A wildcard ( * ) record at your previous authoritative DNS provider may have been imported into Cloudflare in a way that creates additional records.

Solution

To solve this issue, you can do one of the following:

Delete records in bulk.

Remove and re-add your domain: Remove your domain from Cloudflare. Delete the wildcard record from your authoritative DNS. Re-add the domain.



acme_challenge TXT records

You might notice TXT records like _acme-challenge.<hostname> are returned by your domain but cannot be found on the DNS tab of your Cloudflare dashboard.

Cause

These records are automatically created to allow Cloudflare edge certificates (universal, advanced, and backup) to be provisioned. _acme-challenge records are required by certificate authorities (CAs) so that they can verify your domain ownership before issuing the SSL/TLS certificate. For details, refer to Domain control validation (DCV).

Solution

As these records are tied to the certificates, they cannot be deleted from the DNS tab of your Cloudflare dashboard.

If you need more _acme-challenge.<hostname> TXT records in order to provision certificates on your side, you can manually add them under DNS records ↗.

If you want to remove these records:

Disable Universal SSL to remove the records related to universal and backup certificates.

Delete advanced certificates to remove the records related to advanced certificates.

Incorrect results for DNS queries

You notice DNS queries returning incorrect results even after you waited for the TTL to expire.

Cause

Third-party tools can sometimes fail to return correct DNS results if a recursive DNS cache fails to refresh.

Solution

In this circumstance, purge your public DNS cache via these methods: