Protect against random prefix attacks

In order to enable automatic mitigation of random prefix attacks:

Set up DNS Firewall. Send a PATCH request to update your DNS Firewall cluster. curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/dns_firewall/<CLUSTER_TAG>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"attack_mitigation":{ "enabled":true, "only_when_origin_unhealthy":true } }'