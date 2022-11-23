Cloudflare Docs
DNS
DNS
Protect against random prefix attacks

In order to enable automatic mitigation of random prefix attacks:

  1. Set up DNS Firewall.

  2. Send a PATCH request to update your DNS Firewall cluster.

    curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/dns_firewall/<CLUSTER_TAG>" \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer <token>" \
     -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
     --data '{"attack_mitigation":{
       "enabled":true,
       "only_when_origin_unhealthy":true
       }
     }'

Once you receive a 200 success response from the API, queries identified as being part of a random prefix attack will receive a REFUSED response.