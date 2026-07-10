Protect against random prefix attacks

In order to enable automatic mitigation of random prefix attacks:
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Set up DNS Firewall.
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Enable attack mitigation on your DNS Firewall cluster.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall Clusters page.Go to Clusters ↗
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Select the cluster you want to update, then select Edit.
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Turn on Attack mitigation and choose whether Cloudflare should only mitigate attacks when the upstream is unhealthy.
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Select Save.
Send a
PATCHrequest to update your DNS Firewall cluster:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Firewall Write
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Once you turn on attack mitigation, Cloudflare returns a
REFUSED response to queries that are part of a random prefix attack.