How CNAME flattening works

With CNAME flattening, Cloudflare returns an IP address instead of the target hostname that a CNAME record points to. This process supports a few features and delivers better performance and flexibility, as mentioned in the CNAME flattening concept page.

Consider the diagram below to have an overview of the steps that may be involved in CNAME flattening. Note that this is a simpler scenario. Cases where CNAME flattening is optional and/or the target hostname is not external to Cloudflare work differently.

​​ Example use case

domain.test is a zone on Cloudflare and has the following CNAME record:

Type Name Content TTL CNAME domain.test external-origin.test 3600

external-origin.test is a zone on a different DNS provider and has the following A record:

Type Name Content TTL A external-origin.test 192.0.2.1 7200

In this case, the process to respond to queries for domain.test directly with the IP address can be represented by the following diagram:

​​ Aspects to consider