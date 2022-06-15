Secondary DNS - Incoming Zone Transfers

With incoming zone transfers, you can keep your primary DNS provider and use Cloudflare as a secondary DNS provider.

When you make edits in your primary DNS provider, those DNS records will be transferred from your primary DNS provider to Cloudflare via zone transfer using AXFR External link icon Open external link or IXFR External link icon Open external link .

​​ How to

Secondary DNS is only available to Enterprise customers. For more details on activation and pricing, contact your account team.

At this time, you cannot convert a secondary zone to a primary zone.