Secondary DNS - Incoming Zone Transfers
With incoming zone transfers, you can keep your primary DNS provider and use Cloudflare as a secondary DNS provider.
When you make edits in your primary DNS provider, those DNS records will be transferred from your primary DNS provider to Cloudflare via zone transfer using AXFR or IXFR.
How to
- Set up incoming zone transfers
- Proxy traffic through Cloudflare with Secondary DNS Override
Availability
Secondary DNS is only available to Enterprise customers. For more details on activation and pricing, contact your account team.
Limitations
At this time, you cannot convert a secondary zone to a primary zone.