Cloudflare Docs
Dns
Cloudflare Docs
DNS
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit DNS on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Secondary DNS - Incoming Zone Transfers

With incoming zone transfers, you can keep your primary DNS provider and use Cloudflare as a secondary DNS provider.

When you make edits in your primary DNS provider, those DNS records will be transferred from your primary DNS provider to Cloudflare via zone transfer using AXFR or IXFR.

How to

Availability

Secondary DNS is only available to Enterprise customers. For more details on activation and pricing, contact your account team.

Limitations

At this time, you cannot convert a secondary zone to a primary zone.