CNAME flattening
CNAME flattening speeds up
CNAME resolution and allows you to use a
CNAME record at your root/apex domain (
example.com).
How it works
With
CNAME flattening, Cloudflare finds the IP address that a
CNAME points to. This process could involve a single lookup or multiple (if your
CNAME points to another
CNAME). Cloudflare then returns the final IP address instead of a
CNAME record, helping DNS queries resolve up to 30% faster.
For more details on the mechanics of
CNAME flattening, review the CNAME flattening diagram and refer to the Cloudflare blog post.