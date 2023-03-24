Cloudflare Docs
DNS
CNAME flattening

CNAME flattening speeds up CNAME resolution and allows you to use a CNAME record at your root/apex domain (example.com).

​​ How it works

With CNAME flattening, Cloudflare finds the IP address that a CNAME points to. This process could involve a single lookup or multiple (if your CNAME points to another CNAME). Cloudflare then returns the final IP address instead of a CNAME record, helping DNS queries resolve up to 30% faster.

For more details on the mechanics of CNAME flattening, review the CNAME flattening diagram and refer to the Cloudflare blog post.