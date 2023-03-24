CNAME flattening

CNAME flattening speeds up CNAME resolution and allows you to use a CNAME record at your root/apex domain ( example.com ). This functionality is also what allows you to use a root custom domain with a Cloudflare Pages site.

​​ How it works

With CNAME flattening, Cloudflare finds the IP address that a CNAME points to. This process could involve a single lookup or multiple (if your CNAME points to another CNAME ). Cloudflare then returns the final IP address instead of a CNAME record, helping DNS queries resolve up to 30% faster.