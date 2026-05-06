Troubleshooting
This error occurs when you proxy a private IP address without the necessary entitlement. Contact your account team to request access.
Check for other records on the same name.
Private network routing applies per name, not per record. If you have multiple
A or
AAAA records on the same name and at least one of them has private network routing enabled, all records on that name will use private network routing.
If traffic is not reaching your private origin:
- Verify your tunnel is active and healthy in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Confirm the origin IP is routable within your private network.
- Check that
private_routingis set to
trueon the DNS record.
- Verify the record has proxy status enabled.
Cloudflare Source IP is set to a public range. Set it to a private
/12. Refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.
The network where your origin lives has no return route for the Cloudflare Source IP range. Add a route that sends that range back through the tunnel.
ICMP is blocked on the path or the health check is misconfigured. Allow ICMP between the tunnel endpoints and confirm the health check direction is
bidirectional and type is
reply.
The Use private network routing toggle is not turned on for the DNS record. Edit the record and turn the toggle on. Refer to Private network routing for dashboard and API steps.