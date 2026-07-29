Troubleshooting full setup

If you see unexpected results when changing your nameservers, review the following troubleshooting questions.
You need to remove any pre-Cloudflare DS records at your registrar to update your authoritative nameservers. This will disable DNSSEC and allow Cloudflare to resolve your domain name.
You can then re-enable DNSSEC in Cloudflare and at your registrar after you have changed your nameservers.
If the nameservers in your registrar do not exactly match those provided by Cloudflare, your domain will not resolve correctly.
If so, you should remove these nameservers.
You should have only Cloudflare nameservers listed at your registrar.
For some registrars, you will need to wait up to 24 hours for updates to your nameservers.