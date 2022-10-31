DNS resolution in partial zones
When you have a partial zone1, Cloudflare handles DNS records a bit differently from full zones in order to internally resolve the origin server where proxied HTTP requests are sent to.
Records within the same zone
When you create a new DNS record in a partial zone, Cloudflare automatically checks whether any of your
CNAME records point to existing
A,
AAAA, or
CNAME records within the same zone.
For example, Cloudflare would show a warning if you had the following records in your partial zone:
sub1.partialzone.com CNAME sub2.partialzone.comsub2.partialzone.com A 192.0.2.1
Since Cloudflare contains both the
CNAME and its target, our DNS resolution will send incoming HTTP requests to
sub1.partialzone.com to the origin
192.0.2.1.
This can cause issues if you already have DNS records for
sub2.partialzone.com at your authoritative DNS provider. These records may point to
192.0.2.4, another IP address, or another domain but - because Cloudflare contains the initial record and the target - it never queries your authoritative DNS provider for the record for
sub2.partialzone.com.
sub1.partialzone.com] --> B[
CNAME record for
sub1.partialzone.com to
sub2.partialzone.com]
subgraph Cloudflare
B --> C[
A record for
sub2.partialzone.com to
192.0.2.1]
end
C --> D[
192.0.2.1]
subgraph Authoritative DNS
E[
A record for
sub2.partialzone.com to
192.0.2.4]
end
When you avoid this situation - meaning you do not have the target of the
CNAME record within your partial zone - this DNS resolution would happen differently.
sub1.partialzone.com] --> B[
CNAME record for
sub1.partialzone.com to
sub2.partialzone.com]
B --> C[
A record for
sub2.partialzone.com to
192.0.2.4]
C --> D[
192.0.2.4]
subgraph Cloudflare
B
end
subgraph Authoritative DNS
C
end
Records pointing to a partial zone within the same account
You could also create a
CNAME record in a zone (partial or full setup) that points to a record in another zone within your account.
In this case, Cloudflare will always resolve the
CNAME target based on the value at your authoritative DNS provider of the partial target zone.
www.alice.com] --> B[
CNAME record for
www.alice.com to
www.partialzone.com]
B --> C[
A record for
www.partialzone.com to
192.0.2.4]
C --> D[
192.0.2.4]
subgraph Cloudflare account
subgraph Cloudflare zone 1
B
end
subgraph Cloudflare zone 2
E[
A record for
www.partialzone.com to
203.0.113.1]
end
end
subgraph Authoritative DNS
C
end
A partial (
CNAME) setup allows you to use Cloudflare’s reverse proxy while maintaining your primary and authoritative DNS provider.
Use this option to proxy only individual subdomains through Cloudflare’s global edge network when you cannot change your authoritative DNS provider.↩︎