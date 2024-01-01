Get started

You can use Cloudflare DNS with a variety of setups.

In the most common setup (full), you add your domain, import your DNS records, and update your nameservers to make Cloudflare your primary authoritative DNS provider. Once the setup is completed:

You manage DNS records through the Cloudflare dashboard or API. This is how you control which resources are available on the apex domain ( example.com ) or specific subdomains ( blog.example.com ) of your website, as well as control other configurations.

Cloudflare responds to all DNS queries for your hostnames and your DNS records are propagated across the Cloudflare global network ↗, speeding up your domain.

Resources

The following links introduce important concepts and will guide you through actions you may need to take while having your website or application on Cloudflare.

DNS records: DNS records contain information about your domain and are used to make your website or application available to visitors and other web services.

Nameservers: In the context of Cloudflare DNS, nameservers refer to authoritative nameservers. When a nameserver is authoritative for example.com , it means that DNS resolvers will consider responses from this nameserver when a user tries to access example.com .

Proxy status: Proxy status affects how Cloudflare treats incoming HTTP/S requests to A, AAAA, and CNAME records. When a record is proxied, Cloudflare responds with anycast IPs, which speeds up and protects HTTP/S traffic with our cache/CDN ↗, DDoS protection, WAF, and more.

Further reading