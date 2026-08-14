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Web3

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Develop Web3 applications without having to worry about running infrastructure

Add-on feature

Web3 (also called the distributed web) refers to a set of technologies for hosting content and applications on decentralized networks — where data is stored across many computers rather than on a single server. These networks use consensus protocols to agree on the state of shared data without relying on a central authority.

Features

IPFS Gateway
Add-on feature

Provides a read-only, HTTP-accessible interface to the Interplanetary File System (IPFS).

Ethereum Gateway
Add-on feature

Gives you read and write access to the Ethereum network without installing any software on your computer.

Benefits

Cloudflare's Web3 gateways provide HTTP-accessible interfaces to Web3 networks. Instead of running your own IPFS or Ethereum node, you access these networks through Cloudflare, which provides:

  • Ease of access: Access content from Web3 networks without installing or running any special software.
  • Security: Get the protection benefits of Cloudflare's global anycast network for enhanced security.
  • Reduced maintenance: Cloudflare — not your developers — maintains and monitors the gateway infrastructure.
  • Reliability: Cloudflare's global anycast network provides a high level of reliability and availability.
  • Performance: With data centers in hundreds of cities worldwide, responses are cached and served from locations close to your end users.

More resources

Plans

Compare available Cloudflare plans

Pricing

Explore pricing options for Web3 Gateways in the dashboard

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