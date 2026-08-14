Web3

Overview Features Benefits More resources

Develop Web3 applications without having to worry about running infrastructure

Add-on feature

Web3 (also called the distributed web) refers to a set of technologies for hosting content and applications on decentralized networks — where data is stored across many computers rather than on a single server. These networks use consensus protocols to agree on the state of shared data without relying on a central authority.

Note Enterprise customers can preview this product as a non-contract service, which provides full access, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions.

Features

IPFS Gateway Add-on feature Provides a read-only, HTTP-accessible interface to the Interplanetary File System (IPFS). Use IPFS Gateway

Ethereum Gateway Add-on feature Gives you read and write access to the Ethereum network without installing any software on your computer. Use Ethereum Gateway

Benefits

Cloudflare's Web3 gateways provide HTTP-accessible interfaces to Web3 networks. Instead of running your own IPFS or Ethereum node, you access these networks through Cloudflare, which provides:

Ease of access : Access content from Web3 networks without installing or running any special software.

: Access content from Web3 networks without installing or running any special software. Security : Get the protection benefits of Cloudflare's global anycast network for enhanced security ↗ .

: Get the protection benefits of Cloudflare's global anycast network for enhanced security . Reduced maintenance : Cloudflare — not your developers — maintains and monitors the gateway infrastructure.

: Cloudflare — not your developers — maintains and monitors the gateway infrastructure. Reliability : Cloudflare's global anycast network provides a high level of reliability and availability ↗ .

: Cloudflare's global anycast network provides a high level of reliability and availability . Performance: With data centers in hundreds of cities worldwide ↗ , responses are cached and served from locations close to your end users.

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