Develop Web3 applications without having to worry about running infrastructure
Web3 (also called the distributed web) refers to a set of technologies for hosting content and applications on decentralized networks — where data is stored across many computers rather than on a single server. These networks use consensus protocols to agree on the state of shared data without relying on a central authority.
Provides a read-only, HTTP-accessible interface to the Interplanetary File System (IPFS).
Gives you read and write access to the Ethereum network without installing any software on your computer.
Cloudflare's Web3 gateways provide HTTP-accessible interfaces to Web3 networks. Instead of running your own IPFS or Ethereum node, you access these networks through Cloudflare, which provides:
- Ease of access: Access content from Web3 networks without installing or running any special software.
- Security: Get the protection benefits of Cloudflare's global anycast network for enhanced security ↗.
- Reduced maintenance: Cloudflare — not your developers — maintains and monitors the gateway infrastructure.
- Reliability: Cloudflare's global anycast network provides a high level of reliability and availability ↗.
- Performance: With data centers in hundreds of cities worldwide ↗, responses are cached and served from locations close to your end users.