Stale response for upstream DNS resolution

In one of the scenarios below, you notice that stale DNS responses are used. Depending on the scenario and other aspects of your configuration, this can cause wrong content or no content to be returned.

A proxied CNAME record (flattened by default).

CNAME record (flattened by default). A DNS-only CNAME record that has flattening enabled. This can happen either via the specific record configuration or as a consequence of the zone settings.

A Workers script making a subrequest to an external hostname1.

Cause

In the event that an upstream DNS server takes too long to respond, or the upstream returns a SERVFAIL, Cloudflare will use the expired DNS response from the cache and then attempt to update that cache asynchronously.

Solutions