Primary DNS - Outgoing Zone Transfers

With outgoing zone transfers, you can use Cloudflare as your primary DNS provider and configure one or more peer DNS servers as secondary DNS providers.

When you make edits to Cloudflare DNS, those DNS records will be transferred from Cloudflare to your secondary provider via zone transfer using AXFR or IXFR

With Cloudflare as your primary provider in a multi-provider setup, Cloudflare periodically transfers records to your secondary DNS provider.

How to

Availability

Outgoing zone transfers are available to Enterprise customers who are currently using Cloudflare as their authoritative DNS provider. For more details on activation and pricing, contact your account team.