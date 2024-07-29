Parent zone on full setup
When the parent zone is using a full setup1, the steps to set up your child zone depend on whether the subdomain already exists in the parent domain.
Subdomain does not exist
If you have not yet created DNS records covering your subdomain in the parent zone:
Add the subdomain to a Cloudflare account as a new zone. It can be the same account where the parent zone exists or a different one.
Complete the configuration accordingly for full or secondary setup.
Get the nameserver names for the subdomain. These can be found within your newly created child zone in DNS > Records, and will not be the same nameservers as the ones used in the parent zone.
Within the DNS > Records of the parent zone, add two
NSrecords for the subdomain you want to delegate.
For example, if you delegated
www.example.com, you might add the following records to
example.com:
Type Name Content
NS
www john.ns.cloudflare.com
NS
www melinda.ns.cloudflare.com
After a few minutes, the child zone will be active.
Create the various DNS records needed for your child zone.
(Optional) Enable DNSSEC on the child zone.
Subdomain already exists
If you have already created DNS records covering your subdomain in the parent zone:
Add the subdomain to a Cloudflare account as a new zone. It can be the same account where the parent zone exists or a different one.
Complete the configuration accordingly for full or secondary setup.
In your child zone, make sure you have all DNS records that relate to the subdomain. This includes all DNS records deeper than the delegated subdomain. For example, if you are delegating
www.example.com, you should also move over records for
api.www.example.com.
If the parent zone is in Cloudflare, make sure that you migrate over any settings (WAF custom rules, Rules, Workers, and more) that might be needed for the child zone.
In the child zone, order an advanced SSL certificate that covers the child subdomain and any deeper subdomains (if present).
Get the nameserver names for the subdomain. These can be found within your newly created child zone in DNS > Records, and will not be the same nameservers as the ones used in the parent zone.
Within the DNS > Records of the parent zone, update existing address records (
A/AAAA) on your subdomain to
NSrecords. If you only have one address record, update the existing one and add a new
NSrecord. If you have multiple address records, update any two of them.
For example, to delegate the subdomain
www.example.com, the updated records in the parent zone
example.comshould contain
NSrecords similar to the following:
Type Name Content
NS
www john.ns.cloudflare.com
NS
www adam.ns.cloudflare.com
In this example,
john.ns.cloudflare.comand
adam.ns.cloudflare.comrepresent the subdomain nameservers that you got from step 6.
Flush the address records of your subdomain in public resolvers ( 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8).
In the DNS > Records of the parent zone, delete all the remaining records on the delegated subdomain, except the
NSrecords that you created in step 7.
Also delete all DNS records deeper than the delegated subdomain. For example, if you are delegating
www.example.com, records for
api.www.example.comshould only exist in the new child zone.
Within a short period of time, the child zone should be active.
(Optional) Enable DNSSEC on the child zone.
Meaning that Cloudflare is your Authoritative DNS provider. ↩︎