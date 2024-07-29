Parent zone on full setup

When the parent zone is using a full setup, the steps to set up your child zone depend on whether the subdomain already exists in the parent domain. The following steps are similar if your Cloudflare parent zone is in a secondary setup, with the only difference that you will use your external primary DNS provider to make any necessary adjustments to DNS records.

​​ Subdomain does not exist

If you have not yet created DNS records covering your subdomain in the parent zone:

Add the subdomain to a Cloudflare account as a new zone. It can be the same account where the parent zone exists or a different one. Complete the configuration accordingly for full or secondary setup. Get the nameserver names for the subdomain. These can be found within your newly created child zone in DNS > Records External link icon Open external link , and will not be the same nameservers as the ones used in the parent zone. Within the DNS > Records of the parent zone, add two NS records for the subdomain you want to delegate. For example, if you delegated www.example.com , you might add the following records to example.com : Type Name Content NS www john.ns.cloudflare.com NS www melinda.ns.cloudflare.com After a few minutes, the child zone will be active. Create the various DNS records needed for your child zone. (Optional) Enable DNSSEC on the child zone.

​​ Subdomain already exists

If you have already created DNS records covering your subdomain in the parent zone: