Migrate subdomain to a new account
When using a subdomain setup, you can have your child subdomain as a separate zone within the same account as the parent domain or within a different account.
If you have already created a standalone subdomain zone within the same account, you still can move it to a separate account.
- Add the subdomain to a new Cloudflare account.
- Import all DNS records. Cloudflare recommends exporting records from the parent domain, deleting all unnecessary records, and then importing the records into your new zone.
- Update the
NSrecords in the parent zone to refer to the newly assigned nameservers of the child zone.