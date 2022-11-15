Cloudflare Docs
DNS
Cloudflare Docs
DNS
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit DNS on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Migrate subdomain to a new account

When using a subdomain setup, you can have your child subdomain as a separate zone within the same account as the parent domain or within a different account.

If you have already created a standalone subdomain zone within the same account, you still can move it to a separate account.

  1. Add the subdomain to a new Cloudflare account.
  2. Import all DNS records. Cloudflare recommends exporting records from the parent domain, deleting all unnecessary records, and then importing the records into your new zone.
  3. Update the NS records in the parent zone to refer to the newly assigned nameservers of the child zone.