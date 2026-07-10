Set up DNS Firewall

Prior to setting up DNS Firewall, you need:
- Account access to DNS Firewall (provided by your Enterprise account team).
- Access to DNS Administrator or Super Administrator privileges on your account.
- Newly updated IP addresses for your nameservers (protects against previously compromised IP addresses).
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall Clusters page.Go to Clusters ↗
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Select Add Firewall Cluster.
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Fill out the required fields, including:
- IP Addresses: The upstream IPv4 and/or IPv6 addresses of your authoritative nameservers.
- Minimum Cache TTL: Recommended setting of 30 seconds.
- Maximum Cache TTL: Recommended setting of 4 hours. Larger values increase the cache hit ratio, but also increase the time required for DNS changes to propagate.
- ANY queries: Recommended setting is Off because these are often used as part of DDoS attacks. Also refer to this blog post ↗.
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Optionally, configure any of the additional options available on the same form.
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Select Continue.
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On the following screen, save the values for Your new DNS Firewall IP Addresses.
You can also create a DNS Firewall cluster by sending a POST request to the API.
Update the
A/AAAA glue records for your nameserver hostnames at your registrar with your DNS Firewall cluster IP addresses.
At your DNS servers, update the
A/AAAA records for your nameserver hostnames in your DNS zone file with your DNS Firewall cluster IP addresses.
Confirm that your nameservers are functioning correctly by running a
dig command.
Configure security policy in your DNS servers and Firewall to allow only Cloudflare IPs ↗ and TCP/UDP port 53.
Beyond the required fields, you can configure the following settings on your DNS Firewall cluster — in the Cloudflare dashboard when you create or edit a cluster, or via the API:
- Rate limit (queries per second per data center).
- Negative cache TTL for
REFUSED,
NXDOMAIN, and
SERVFAILresponses.
- EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) fallback — forward the resolver's IP subnet when the incoming query does not include ECS data. Refer to the FAQ for details.
- Attack mitigation for random prefix attacks.
For the full parameter reference, refer to the Create and Update DNS Firewall Cluster API endpoints.