FAQs — DNS Firewall

Yes. Often, DNS providers want to see a client’s IP via EDNS External link icon Open external link -Client-Subnet because they serve geographically specific DNS answers based on the client’s IP. With EDNS-Client-Subnet enabled, the DNS Firewall will forward the client’s IP subnet along with the DNS query to the origin nameserver.

When EDNS is enabled, the DNS Firewall gives out the geographically correct answer in cache based on the client IP subnet. To do this, the DNS Firewall segments its cache. For example:

A resolver says it is looking for an answer for client 192.0.2.0/24 . The DNS Firewall will proxy the request to the origin for the answer. The DNS Firewall will cache the answer from the origin, but only for that /24 . 203.0.113.0/24 now asks the same DNS question and the answer is again returned from the origin instead of the cache.

EDNS limits the effectiveness of the DNS cache.