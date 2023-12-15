Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Spectrum documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|ACK (Acknowledge)
|The final step in the TCP three-way handshake, confirming the establishment of a connection.
|FTP (File Transfer Protocol)
|A standard network protocol used for transferring files from one host to another over a TCP-based network.
|FTPS (File Transfer Protocol Secure)
|An extension of FTP that adds support for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) cryptographic protocols.
|layer 3
|The network layer in the OSI model, responsible for logical addressing, routing, and forwarding of data between devices on different networks.
|layer 4
|The transport layer in the OSI model, managing end-to-end communication, error-checking, and flow control.
|MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)
|A lightweight, publish-subscribe messaging protocol often used for communication in the Internet of Things (IoT) and other resource-constrained scenarios.
|OSI model (Open Systems Interconnection model)
|A conceptual framework that standardizes the functions of a telecommunication or computing system into seven abstraction layers.
|proxy protocol
|A protocol used by network proxies to convey client connection information to the destination server, facilitating proper handling of client requests.
|reverse proxy
|A server that handles requests on behalf of clients, forwarding them to backend servers and managing tasks like load balancing and security.
|SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol)
|A secure file transfer protocol that uses the Secure Socket Shell (SSH) protocol for encryption and authentication.
|SMTP Server (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol Server)
|A server responsible for sending, receiving, and relaying email messages over a network, following the SMTP protocol.
|SYN (Synchronize)
|The initial step in establishing a TCP connection, where a device requests a connection with another by sending a SYN packet.
|SYN-ACK (Synchronize-Acknowledge)
|The second step in the TCP three-way handshake, where the server responds to a SYN request with a SYN-ACK packet.
|TCP (Transmission Control Protocol)
|A connection-oriented protocol in the transport layer of the Internet Protocol Suite, providing reliable and ordered delivery of data between devices.
|UDP (User Datagram Protocol)
|UDP (User Datagram Protocol) is a connectionless transport layer protocol that provides fast and lightweight data transmission between devices on a network, prioritizing speed over reliability.