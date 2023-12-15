ACK (Acknowledge) The final step in the TCP three-way handshake, confirming the establishment of a connection.

FTP (File Transfer Protocol) A standard network protocol used for transferring files from one host to another over a TCP-based network.

FTPS (File Transfer Protocol Secure) An extension of FTP that adds support for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) cryptographic protocols.

layer 3 The network layer in the OSI model, responsible for logical addressing, routing, and forwarding of data between devices on different networks.

layer 4 The transport layer in the OSI model, managing end-to-end communication, error-checking, and flow control.

MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) A lightweight, publish-subscribe messaging protocol often used for communication in the Internet of Things (IoT) and other resource-constrained scenarios.

OSI model (Open Systems Interconnection model) A conceptual framework that standardizes the functions of a telecommunication or computing system into seven abstraction layers.

proxy protocol A protocol used by network proxies to convey client connection information to the destination server, facilitating proper handling of client requests.

reverse proxy A server that handles requests on behalf of clients, forwarding them to backend servers and managing tasks like load balancing and security.

SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) A secure file transfer protocol that uses the Secure Socket Shell (SSH) protocol for encryption and authentication.

SMTP Server (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol Server) A server responsible for sending, receiving, and relaying email messages over a network, following the SMTP protocol.

SYN (Synchronize) The initial step in establishing a TCP connection, where a device requests a connection with another by sending a SYN packet.

SYN-ACK (Synchronize-Acknowledge) The second step in the TCP three-way handshake, where the server responds to a SYN request with a SYN-ACK packet.

TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) A connection-oriented protocol in the transport layer of the Internet Protocol Suite, providing reliable and ordered delivery of data between devices.