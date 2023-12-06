Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Turnstile documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|CAPTCHA
|A CAPTCHA test is designed to determine if an online user is really a human and not a bot. CAPTCHA is an acronym that stands for “Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.”
|secret key
|The secret key allows communication between your application backend and the Cloudflare Turnstile server to validate the widget response.
|sitekey
|The sitekey is used to invoke Turnstile on your site.