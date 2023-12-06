Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile
Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Turnstile
  3. Glossary

Glossary

Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Turnstile documentation.

TermDefinition
CAPTCHAA CAPTCHA test is designed to determine if an online user is really a human and not a bot. CAPTCHA is an acronym that stands for “Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.”
secret keyThe secret key allows communication between your application backend and the Cloudflare Turnstile server to validate the widget response.
sitekeyThe sitekey is used to invoke Turnstile on your site.