Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Durable Objects documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|alarm
|
A Durable Object alarm is a mechanism that allows you to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future.
|Durable Object
|
A Durable Object is an individual instance of a Durable Object class. A Durable Object is globally unique (referenced by ID), provides a global point of coordination for all methods/requests sent to it, and has private, persistent storage that is not shared with other Durable Objects within a namespace.
|Durable Object class
|
The JavaScript class that defines the methods (RPC) and handlers (
|Durable Objects
|
The product name, or the collective noun referring to more than one Durable Object.
|event context
|
The duration of time that a Durable Object is processing an event, such as a remote procedure call. Compute duration charges are incurred for the duration of the event context.
|instance
|
See "Durable Object".
|KV API
|
API methods part of Storage API that support persisting key-value data.
|migration
|
A Durable Object migration is a mapping process from a class name to a runtime state. Initiate a Durable Object migration when you need to:
|namespace
|
A container for a collection of Durable Objects that all share the same Durable Object (class) definition. A single namespace can have (tens of) millions of Durable Objects. Metrics are scoped per namespace.
|SQL API
|
API methods part of Storage API that support SQL querying.
|Storage API
|
The transactional and strongly consistent (serializable) Storage API for persisting data within each Durable Object. State stored within a unique Durable Object is "private" to that Durable Object, and not accessible from other Durable Objects.
Storage API includes key-value (KV) API, SQL API, and point-in-time-recovery (PITR) API.
|Storage Backend
|
By default, a Durable Object class can use Storage API that leverages a key-value storage backend. New Durable Object classes can opt-in to using a SQLite storage backend.
|stub
|
An object that refers to a unique Durable Object within a namespace and allows you to call into that Durable Object via RPC methods or the