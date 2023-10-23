Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Magic Transit documentation.
|Word
|Definition
|anycast
|Anycast is a network addressing and routing method in which incoming requests can be routed to a variety of different locations. Anycast typically routes incoming traffic to the nearest data center with the capacity to process the request efficiently.
|equal-cost multi-path routing
|A technique that uses hashes calculated from packet data to determine the route chosen.
|GRE tunnel
|Stands for generic routing encapsulation. It is a protocol wrapping one data packet within another type of data packet. This is useful for enabling protocols that are not normally supported by a network.
|Internet Key Exchange (IKE)
|The protocol Cloudflare uses to create the IPsec tunnel between Magic WAN and the customer’s device.
|IPsec tunnel
|Stands for Internet Protocol secure. It is a group of protocols for securing connections between devices, by encrypting IP packets.
|letter of agency
|Sometimes referred to as a Letter of Authorization. A document that authorizes Cloudflare to advertise your prefixes. This is required to transit providers can accept the routes Cloudflare advertises on your behalf.
|maximum segment size (MSS)
|MSS limits the size of packets, or small chunks of data, that travel across a network, such as the Internet.
|on-ramp
|Refers to a way to connect a business network to Cloudflare. Examples of on-ramps, or ways to connect to Cloudflare, are Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels, Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI), Cloudflare Tunnel, and WARP.
|prefix
|Refers to a number that identifies the network portion of an IP address, and tells devices how many bits are used for a network. For example,
/31.
|static route
|A fixed configuration to route traffic through Anycast tunnels from Cloudflare global network to the customer’s locations.
|traffic steering
|Cloudflare evaluates your route’s health and steers traffic according to priorities defined by you and / or tunnel health.
|tunnel health-check
|A probe sent by Cloudflare to check for tunnel health. If a tunnel is not considered healthy, Cloudflare reroutes traffic to one that is considered healthy.