When you change your authoritative nameservers to point to Cloudflare, this process happens automatically and between 15 minutes to 24 hours of domain activation. Provisioning time depends on certain security checks and other requirements mandated by Certificate Authorities (CA).

If you do not use Cloudflare for your authoritative nameservers (a CNAME setup), you will need to perform the additional steps described in Enable Universal SSL .

For sites that require an SSL certificate prior to migrating traffic to Cloudflare or need to disable certain cipher suites, purchase an advanced certificate or upload a custom certificate before proxying traffic to Cloudflare.

​​ Backup certificates

Depending on your plan, Cloudflare may issue a backup Universal certificate automatically for your domain.

Backup certificates are wrapped with a different private key and issued from a different Certificate Authority than the primary certificate.