cached bandwidth (cached egress bandwidth) The amount of bandwidth served from Cloudflare without hitting the origin server. Cached bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where CacheCacheStatus equals hit , stale , updating , ignored , or revalidated .

cached requests The number of requests served from Cloudflare without having to hit the origin server. Cached requests are the sum of all requests where CacheCacheStatus equals hit , stale , updating , ignored . This does not include revalidated since the request had to be sent to the origin server.

dynamic content Dynamic content is website content that has to be fetched from the origin server.

origin bandwidth (origin egress bandwidth) The amount of data transferred from the origin server to Cloudflare within a certain period of time. Origin bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where OriginResponseStatus does not equal 0 .

saved bandwidth (saved egress bandwidth) The percentage of bandwidth saved by caching on the Cloudflare network.