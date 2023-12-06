Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s BYOIP documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|address map
|A data structure enabling customers with BYOIP prefixes or account-level static IPs to specify which IP addresses should be mapped to a zone’s DNS records when they are proxied through Cloudflare.
|autonomous system numbers (ASNs)
|A large network or group of networks that has a unified routing policy. Every computer or device that connects to the Internet is connected to an autonomous system.
|Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)
|The routing protocol for the Internet, which is responsible for picking the most efficient routes to deliver Internet traffic.
|Internet Routing Registry (IRR)
|A globally distributed database of routing information which contains announced routes and routing policies in a common format. Network operators use this information to configure backbone routers.
|letter of agency
|Sometimes referred to as a Letter of Authorization. A document that authorizes Cloudflare to advertise your prefixes. This is required so transit providers can accept the routes Cloudflare advertises on your behalf.
|Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI)
|A cryptographic method of signing records that associate a route with an originating autonomous system number.
|Unicast Reverse Path Forwarding (uRPF)
|A security feature that can prevent spoofing attacks.