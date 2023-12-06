Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s API Shield documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|API call
|Also known as an API request. An API call is a message sent to a server asking an API to provide a service or information.
|API endpoint
|The location where API calls or requests are fulfilled.
|API schema
|The API schema defines which API requests are valid based on several request properties like target endpoint, path or query variable format, and HTTP method.
|JSON web token (JWT)
|A common authentication and authorization method used in web applications and APIs.
|mTLS (mutual TLS)
|MTLS is a common security practice that uses client TLS certificates to provide an additional layer of protection, allowing to cryptographically verify the client information.
|session identifier
|A unique number that a website assigns to identify a specific user for the duration of their visit.
|source endpoint
|The endpoint managed by API Shield in Endpoint Management.
|target endpoint
|The ultimate destination that a request is sent to by API Shield’s routing feature.