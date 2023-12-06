API call Also known as an API request. An API call is a message sent to a server asking an API to provide a service or information.

API endpoint The location where API calls or requests are fulfilled.

API schema The API schema defines which API requests are valid based on several request properties like target endpoint, path or query variable format, and HTTP method.

JSON web token (JWT) A common authentication and authorization method used in web applications and APIs.

mTLS (mutual TLS) MTLS is a common security practice that uses client TLS certificates to provide an additional layer of protection, allowing to cryptographically verify the client information.

session identifier A unique number that a website assigns to identify a specific user for the duration of their visit.

source endpoint The endpoint managed by API Shield in Endpoint Management.