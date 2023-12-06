bot A software application programmed to do tasks that can be used for good (chatbots, search engine crawlers) or for evil (inventory hoarding, credential stuffing).

bot score A score from 1 to 99 that indicates how likely that request came from a bot, in which 1 to 29 is likely automated and 30 to 99 is likely human.

bot tags Additional information about a bot request, such as why Cloudflare has given it a bot score and whether the request came from a verified bot or a category of verified bots.

Challenge Solve Rate (CSR) The percentage of issued challenges that were solved.

detection ID Static rules that are used to detect predictable bot behavior with no overlap with human traffic.

JA3 fingerprint JA3 fingerprints profile specific SSL/TLS clients across different destination IPs, Ports, and X509 certificates.