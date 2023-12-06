Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Bots documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|bot
|A software application programmed to do tasks that can be used for good (chatbots, search engine crawlers) or for evil (inventory hoarding, credential stuffing).
|bot score
|A score from 1 to 99 that indicates how likely that request came from a bot, in which 1 to 29 is likely automated and 30 to 99 is likely human.
|bot tags
|Additional information about a bot request, such as why Cloudflare has given it a bot score and whether the request came from a verified bot or a category of verified bots.
|Challenge Solve Rate (CSR)
|The percentage of issued challenges that were solved.
|detection ID
|Static rules that are used to detect predictable bot behavior with no overlap with human traffic.
|JA3 fingerprint
|JA3 fingerprints profile specific SSL/TLS clients across different destination IPs, Ports, and X509 certificates.
|verified bot
|Bots that are transparent about who they are and what they do.