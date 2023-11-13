Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Magic Network Monitoring documentation.
|Word
|Definition
|flow data
|Represents records of communication between devices. There are a number of flow data protocols, such as NetFlow or sFlow.
|NetFlow
|Network protocol developed by Cisco to collect and monitor network traffic flow data.
|prefix
|A number that identifies the network portion of an IP address. It tells devices if an IP address is on the same network or not. It is shown as a number after a slash (for example,
/31) at the end of the IP address.
|sampling
|In the context of Magic Network Monitoring, sampling is the process of taking samples of packets for a specific period to identify potential attacks.
|sFlow
|An industry standard packet sampling protocol to monitor network devices.