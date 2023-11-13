Cloudflare Docs
Magic Network Monitoring
Magic Network Monitoring
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Magic Network Monitoring documentation.

WordDefinition
flow dataRepresents records of communication between devices. There are a number of flow data protocols, such as NetFlow or sFlow.
NetFlowNetwork protocol developed by Cisco to collect and monitor network traffic flow data.
prefixA number that identifies the network portion of an IP address. It tells devices if an IP address is on the same network or not. It is shown as a number after a slash (for example, /31) at the end of the IP address.
samplingIn the context of Magic Network Monitoring, sampling is the process of taking samples of packets for a specific period to identify potential attacks.
sFlowAn industry standard packet sampling protocol to monitor network devices.