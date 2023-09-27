Get started - Workers AI API

In this guide, you will get started with Workers AI, experiment with a large laguage model (LLM), using the Workers AI REST API.

​​ Before you begin

Sign up for a Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link if you have not already.

​​ 1. Get an API token

To create an API token:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select the user icon on the top right of your dashboard > My Profile. Select API Tokens External link icon Open external link > Create Token. You can go to Workers AIs template > Use template or go to Create Custom Token > Get started.

​​ 2. Run a model via API

After creating your token, you can authenticate and make requests to the API using your API token in the request headers. For example, here is an API request to get all deployments in a project.

In this example, we will run the @cloudflare/meta-llama/llama-2-7b model:



$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}' \ -d '{ "prompt": "Where did the phrase Hello World come from" }'

Try it with one of your projects by replacing {ACCOUNT_ID} , and {API_token} . Refer to Find your account ID for more information.

The API response will look like the following:



{ "result" : { "response" : "Hello, World first appeared in 1974 at Bell Labs when Brian Kernighan included it in the C programming language example. It became widely used as a basic test program due to simplicity and clarity. It represents an inviting greeting from a program to the world." } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Exploring other models

This example uses the @cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 , but you can use any of the models in our catalog and just replace {model} the the desired model name