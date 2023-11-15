Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Area 1 documentation.
|Word
|Definition
|attribute
|Traffic that flows through Area 1 can receive one or more attributes, which indicate that a specific condition has been met.
|disposition
|Represents Area 1’s evaluation of a specific message. For example, after evaluating an email it may get a disposition of
malicious. Email messages with this disposition exibit characteristics typical of malicious emails.
|phishing
|The practice of trying to acquire sensitive data through fraudulent emails or other means. Usually, the perpetrators try to pass for a legitimate company when asking for sensitive data.
|SAML
|Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) enables single sign-on and authentication for multiple applications.
|SIEM
|A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution collects, analyzes, and correlates data to help manage security incidents, detect anomalies, and meet compliance requirements.
|SMTP
|Stands for Simple Mail Trasnfer Protocol. It is an Internet standard based on TCP/IP to send and receive email.
|two-factor authentication (2FA)
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security process in which a user provides two different authentication factors to verify their identity. In addition to something you know, typically your password, 2FA adds an extra layer of security to user logins by requiring users to also present something they have, such as Yubikey or a one-time login code, or something you are, such as a fingerprint.
