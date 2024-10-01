 Skip to content
Glossary

Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Workflows documentation.

Term Definition
Durable Execution

"Durable Execution" is a programming model that allows applications to execute reliably, automatically persist state, retry, and be resistant to errors caused by API, network or even machine/infrastructure failures. Cloudflare Workflows provide a way to build and deploy applications that align with this model.
Event

The event that triggered the Workflow instance. A WorkflowEvent may contain optional parameters (data) that a Workflow can operate on.
instance

A specific instance (running, paused, errored) of a Workflow. A Workflow can have a potentially infinite number of instances.
step

A step is self-contained, individually retriable component of a Workflow. Steps may emit (optional) state that allows a Workflow to persist and continue from that step, even if a Workflow fails due to a network or infrastructure issue. A Workflow can have one or more steps up to the step limit.
Workflow

The named Workflow definition, associated with a single Workers script.
