Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Workflows documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|Durable Execution
|
"Durable Execution" is a programming model that allows applications to execute reliably, automatically persist state, retry, and be resistant to errors caused by API, network or even machine/infrastructure failures. Cloudflare Workflows provide a way to build and deploy applications that align with this model.
|Event
|
The event that triggered the Workflow instance. A
|instance
|
A specific instance (running, paused, errored) of a Workflow. A Workflow can have a potentially infinite number of instances.
|step
|
A step is self-contained, individually retriable component of a Workflow. Steps may emit (optional) state that allows a Workflow to persist and continue from that step, even if a Workflow fails due to a network or infrastructure issue. A Workflow can have one or more steps up to the step limit.
|Workflow
|
The named Workflow definition, associated with a single Workers script.