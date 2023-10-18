Pools
An origin pool is a group of origin servers, with each origin identified by its IP address or hostname.
If you are familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except Cloudflare only returns addresses that are considered healthy. You can attach health monitors to individual pools for customized monitoring.
Properties
For an up-to-date list of pool properties, refer to Pool properties in our API documentation.
Create pools
For step-by-step guidance, refer to Create pools.
Per origin Host header override
When your application needs specialized routing (
CNAME setup or custom hosts like Heroku), change the
Host header used in health monitor requests. For more details, refer to Override HTTP Host headers.
API commands
The Cloudflare API supports the following commands for pools. Examples are given for user-level endpoint but apply to the account-level endpoint as well.
|Command
|Method
|Endpoint
|Create Pool
POST
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools
|Delete Pool
DELETE
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
|List Pools
GET
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools
|Pool Details
GET
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
|Pool Health Details
GET
account/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id/health
|Overwrite specific properties
PATCH
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
|Overwrite existing pool
PUT
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
|Preview Pool
POST
account/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id/preview
|List Pool References
GET
accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id/references