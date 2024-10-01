AI Gateway supports a variety of headers to help you configure, customize, and manage your API requests. This page provides a complete list of all supported headers, along with a short description

Configuration hierarchy

Settings in AI Gateway can be configured at three levels: Provider, Request, and Gateway. Since the same settings can be configured in multiple locations, the following hierarchy determines which value is applied:

Provider-level headers: Relevant only when using the Universal Endpoint, these headers take precedence over all other configurations. Request-level headers: Apply if no provider-level headers are set. Gateway-level settings: Act as the default if no headers are set at the provider or request levels.

This hierarchy ensures consistent behavior, prioritizing the most specific configurations. Use provider-level and request-level headers for more fine-tuned control, and gateway settings for general defaults.