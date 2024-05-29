Public LoRAs

Cloudflare offers a few public LoRA adapters that can immediately be used for fine-tuned inference. You can try them out immediately via our playground External link icon Open external link .

Public LoRAs will have the name cf-public-x , and the prefix will be reserved for Cloudflare. Have more LoRAs you would like to see? Let us know on Discord External link icon Open external link .

You can also list these public LoRAs with an API call:

curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/finetunes/public \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {cf_token}'

​​ Running inference with public LoRAs

To run inference with public LoRAs, you just need to define the LoRA name in the request.

We recommend that you use the prompt template that the LoRA was trained on. You can find this in the HuggingFace repos linked above for each adapter.

curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {cf_token}' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "Write a python program to check if a number is even or odd." } ], "lora": "cf-public-magicoder" }'