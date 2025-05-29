 Skip to content
Remove a domain

Consider the following sections on how you can remove domains from Cloudflare. Removing your domain cancels all active subscriptions, which will not be refunded per our billing policy. If you add this domain back to Cloudflare later, you will need to re-purchase all subscriptions. Removing your domain from Cloudflare does not change your domain registration.

Before removing your domain

If you experience website issues, we recommend temporarily pausing Cloudflare to evaluate your website's performance.

If you have an Enterprise plan, you need to change the zone plan to Free.

If you need to re-add the domain in a different account, make sure the current settings have been saved. For example, you may Import and export DNS records.

Actions outside of Cloudflare

  • When you remove a domain from Cloudflare, it also prevents your domain from using Cloudflare for DNS resolution. To avoid DNS errors, update your nameservers at your domain registrar to use nameservers not owned by Cloudflare.

  • At your registrar, make sure you do not have a DS DNS record. This record enables DNSSEC and could prevent your DNS records from being changed.

Actions within Cloudflare

Remove a domain activated in Cloudflare

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.

  2. On the Overview page, find Advanced Actions and then select Remove Site from Cloudflare.

    Remove site from Cloudflare is an option under Advanced Actions

  3. Select Confirm.