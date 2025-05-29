Consider the following sections on how you can remove domains from Cloudflare. Removing your domain cancels all active subscriptions, which will not be refunded per our billing policy. If you add this domain back to Cloudflare later, you will need to re-purchase all subscriptions. Removing your domain from Cloudflare does not change your domain registration.

Before removing your domain

If you experience website issues, we recommend temporarily pausing Cloudflare to evaluate your website's performance.

If you have an Enterprise plan, you need to change the zone plan to Free.

If you need to re-add the domain in a different account, make sure the current settings have been saved. For example, you may Import and export DNS records.

Note If you have just added a domain and have not configured its plan yet, the domain is in the Initializing (Setup) status and cannot be deleted. At this step you'll need to select a plan for this domain: the status will then change to Pending and you can then delete the domain. Please also note that domains in the Initializing (Setup) or Pending statuses will automatically be deleted after 28 days if they do not activate.

Actions outside of Cloudflare

When you remove a domain from Cloudflare, it also prevents your domain from using Cloudflare for DNS resolution. To avoid DNS errors, update your nameservers at your domain registrar to use nameservers not owned by Cloudflare. Refer to Check if your nameservers are pointing to Cloudflare to confirm that your nameservers no longer point to Cloudflare.

At your registrar, make sure you do not have a DS DNS record. This record enables DNSSEC and could prevent your DNS records from being changed.

Actions within Cloudflare

Remove a domain activated in Cloudflare