If Cloudflare is providing authoritative DNS for your domain, Cloudflare will issue a backup Universal SSL certificate for every standard Universal certificate issued.
Backup certificates are wrapped with a different private key and issued from a different Certificate Authority — either Google Trust Services, Let's Encrypt, Sectigo, or SSL.com — than your domain's primary Universal SSL certificate.
These backup certificates are not normally deployed, but they will be deployed automatically by Cloudflare in the event of a certificate revocation or key compromise.
For additional details, refer to the introductory blog post ↗.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Can opt out?
|No
|No
|No
|Yes