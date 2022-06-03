Cloudflare Docs
SSL/TLS
Backup certificates

If Cloudflare is providing authoritative DNS for your domain, Cloudflare will issue a backup Universal SSL certificate for every standard Universal certificate issued.

Backup certificates are wrapped with a different private key and issued from a different Certificate Authority — either Google Trust Services or Sectigo — than your domain’s primary Universal SSL certificate.

These backup certificates are not normally deployed, but they will be deployed automatically by Cloudflare in the event of a certificate revocation or key compromise.

For additional details, refer to the introductory blog post.