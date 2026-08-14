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Backup certificates

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

If Cloudflare is providing authoritative DNS for your domain, Cloudflare will issue a backup Universal SSL certificate for every standard Universal certificate issued.

Backup certificates are wrapped with a different private key and issued from a different Certificate Authority — either Google Trust Services, Let's Encrypt, Sectigo, or SSL.com — than your domain's primary Universal SSL certificate.

These backup certificates are not normally deployed, but they will be deployed automatically by Cloudflare in the event of a certificate revocation or key compromise.

For additional details, refer to the introductory blog post.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes
Can opt out? No No No Yes

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