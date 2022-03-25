Domain Control Validation (DCV) — SSL/TLS

​​ DCV exceptions

​​ Full setups

If your domain is on a full setup (Cloudflare runs your authoritative nameservers ), we handle DCV automatically on your behalf using a TXT record.

​​ Custom certificates

If your domain is using a custom certificate , you need to handle DCV on your own when you obtain certificates from a CA.

​​ Perform DCV

If your application is on a partial/CNAME setup (someone else runs your authoritative nameservers), you may need to perform DCV.

​​ Apex validation

When you perform DCV through Cloudflare, we recommend that you validate against your domain apex ( example.com ) instead of individual subdomains ( blog.example.com ). This recommendation applies even if you do not intend to proxy traffic from your apex domain.

When you validate against the apex, Cloudflare can complete DCV for all subdomains. Otherwise, you will have to validate each subdomain manually.

​​ DCV methods

Due to recent changes, HTTP DCV validation will soon not be allowed for wildcard certificates or certificates with multiple SANs. For more details and next steps, refer to Changes to HTTP DCV .

If you are using proxied (orange-clouded) DNS records and can tolerate a few minutes of downtime, Cloudflare can handle DCV by using an HTTP token. This token is available for the Certificate Authority as soon as you create a CNAME record to Cloudflare in your authoritative DNS and you create proxied DNS records for your hostname within Cloudflare. What happens after you create your records Cloudflare contacts one of our Certificate Authority providers and asks them to issue certificates for the specified hostname. The CA will then inform Cloudflare that we need to “demonstrate control” of this hostname by returning a $DCV_TOKEN at a specified $DCV_FILENAME ; both the token and the filename are randomly generated by the CA and not known to Cloudflare ahead of time. For example, if you create a new custom hostname for site.example.com , the CA might ask us to return the value ca3-38734555d85e4421beb4a3e6d1645fe6 for a request to http://site.example.com/.well-known/pki-validation/ca3-39f423f095be4983922ca0365308612d.txt" . As soon as we receive that value from the CA we make it accessible at our edge and ask the CA to confirm it’s there so that they can complete validation and the certificate order.